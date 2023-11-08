March 22, 1953 – Oct. 31, 2023

Maureen Joyce Weaver, age 70, of Greenville, died after a brief illness on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 surrounded by love. Funeral services were held Sunday, Nov. 5, from the Chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home, beginning at 2 p.m. with Reverend Charles Box and Reverend Randy Harvill officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to service time. The family has asked that if you choose to send flowers to Maureen that you send green plants as she loved them so.

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Ed Weaver; cherished sister, Sharon Jan Bullis; and brother, Adrian William Day.

Left behind to cherish her loving memory are her children, Amanda Joi (Jeff) Hudson of Brantley and Stephen Christopher (Sheila Kay) Weaver of Albuquerque, N.M.; stepchildren, Jane Leigh (Bob) Pavich of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and Keli Daneese (Jim) Stutzman of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; grandchildren, Michael C. Mace, Joshua O. Mace, Logan Stutzman, Ryan Magnuson, Adam Magnuson, Jace Alejandro Weaver, Nolleigh Reaves, Gracie Hudson, Allyn Hudson, and Archer Hudson; and brother, Stephen Norman Day.

Maureen was truly an angel on earth. If you were lucky enough to be part of Maureen’s life then you truly knew what it meant to be loved. Maureen had the most giving heart. She truly was a Proverbs 31 woman. She stood strong and steadfast beside her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends. Maureen wanted to make sure everyone around her knew how great her savior was and all of the amazing things God had done for her and her family over the years. No matter the struggles in this life Maureen faced, she knew God was by her side and with him all things were possible. Maureen enjoyed tending to her plants and sharing her love for them with those she adored. Maureen served her community for many years through her work with local churches and so lovingly with Dunklin Funeral Home. We rejoice in knowing Maureen has been reunited with the love of her life and is no longer in pain, although our hearts will forever have a piece missing.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.