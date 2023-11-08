Pictures from Halloween

On Halloween Day “The cookout at First Citizen’s Bank” was a ghoulish costume feast of hamburgers and hotdogs with all the fixings and two chefs on hand. Pictured seated (L-R) are Jim Dunklin (chef) chef and Joby Norman (chef); standing, Cody Norman (hamburger), Flora Caplinger (tomato ketchup), Amanda Kelley (barbecue sauce), Liz Wood (sweet pickles), Lakesha Brown (yellow mustard), Marie Owens (creamy mayonnaise), and Jim Howell (hot dog). (Jeanne K. Callen | The Standard)