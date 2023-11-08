Aug. 25, 1933 – Oct. 28, 2023

William Howard Jones, 90, a resident of Georgiana, passed away at his residence on Oct. 28, 2023. Funeral Services were held on Thursday, Nov. 2, beginning at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Gail Woodard officiating. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial followed in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home directing.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Nolan Jones and Daisey P Lowery Jones; son, Robert Newton Jones; grand-daughter, Brittany Ruth Bradford; daughter-in-law, Rose M. Hagan; and step-son, John Lepne.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rosanna Jones; daughters, Alice V. Jones and Susan Elaine Bradford (David); son, Ronald Bruce Jones; daughter-in-law, Connie S. Downs; step-daughter, Theresa Lepne; step-sons, David Watson, Darren Watson (Lisa); 10 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

William was a retired U.S. Army MSG/E8, served 22 years, we loved him and he will be greatly missed.

