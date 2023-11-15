Dec. 4, 1916 – Nov. 6, 2023

Funeral Service for the late Deacon Fletcher Curry at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, was held Tuesday, Nov, 14, 2023, at 12 noon with Rev. Dennis McCant, Pastor and Min. Alfred Barganier Eulogist. Burial followed in the Olive Branch Cemetery Georgiana. Hudson Funeral Service directed.

Deacon Fletcher Curry was born Dec. 4, 1916 in Red Level to the late Ed and Roxie Reggie Curry. To this union eight children were born, he was the last survivor of eight siblings.

On July 10, 1938 he and Ellen Crenshaw were married in Bolling. Ellen became known to him as “the girl”. To this union four daughters were born. This marriage lasted 58 years until Ellen’s death in 1996.

Fletcher and Ellen became members of Christian Light Baptist Church in Industry, Ala. They served faithfully there until 1946 when they moved their family to Greenville so there children could attend school. Soon, he and Ellen placed membership with the St. Paul Baptist Church. Fletcher served in varies ministries. Years later he was ordained as a deacon and served in this capacity until his declining health prevented him from fulfilling his deacon duties.

One daughter, Betty Jean and two granddaughters, Kimberly Pate and Wanda Pate Thagard, preceded him in death.

The legacy of his life of loving, sharing, caring, gardening, a master of “Hymns and hours of daily Bible reading will forever be a part of the memories to his survivor which includes his loving and devoted children: Annie Lois Stone, Mary Ellen Grimes, both of Greenville, and Juanita Ann Andrews of Enterprise; eight grandchildren, Minister Alfred (Willie Mae) Barganier, Garod Stone (Friend, Annie Herbert), Broderick (Erika) Andrews, Kista H. (Eric) Starks, Derrick (Erica) Andrews and Cedrick Andrews; 13 great grandchildren; 20 great great grandchildren; and one great great great grandchild.