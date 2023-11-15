Nov. 1, 1928 – Nov. 4, 2023

Hugh Allison Brooks, 95, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by his son, Tommy Brooks; and sister, Jackie Shephard.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Brooks; children, Pam Peacock (Ron) and Traci Madderra (Ricky); grandchildren, Shannon Moore, Adam Brooks, Britton Quincy (Billy), Stephen Donahue (Ashley), Shaun Donahue (Katie); and numerous great grandchildren.

The family will hold memorial services at a later date.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.