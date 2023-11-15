Ivey pardons Giblet and Puddin’

Commissioner Rick Pate joined Governor Kay Ivey, Alabama Poultry & Egg Association Chief Executive Officer Johnny Adams, and Becky Bates Sloane and Michelle Sloane of Bates House of Turkey for the 75th Annual Turkey Pardoning. For the upcoming Thanksgiving season, turkeys Giblet and Puddin’ were pardoned at the Governor’s Mansion. Bates Turkey Farm has presented turkeys for pardoning to Governors of Alabama for many years. Pictured (L-R) are Gov. Ivey, Adams, Pate, Becky and Michelle. (Photo submitted)