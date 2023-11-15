Panthers slaughter Keith

BY RAY VAN COR

The Georgiana Panthers were at home at for the first round of the AHSAA Regional playoffs.

The navy blue and gold Keith Bears of Orville came into Harmon Field with a 6-3 record for the matchup.

Despite a steady light rain the Panthers shutout the Bears. 61-0 to include recovering three Bear fumbles.

Georgiana coach Berry Bess’ Panthers defense kept the Bears behind the sticks all night and would not allow Keith to cross into their territory.

Georgiana will have to travel west to take on another sleuth of undefeated bears, the 10-0 Bears of Leroy.

The Bears defeated the Calhoun Tigers 40-7 to advance to the next round. Leroy averages 40.1 points offensively and have managed defensively to keep their opponents to an average of 8.2 points thus far this season, including including two shutouts.

Georgiana averages 39 points offensively and 4.5 defensively. On paper these teams are almost equal and though the Bears have home field advantage; I feel the Panthers come home with a low scoring victory 13-7.