Vester Earl Bass, age 79, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Georgiana, after a 10.5 year battle with Parkinsons. He was a lifelong resident of Chapman/Georgiana and was a member of the Georgiana Church of God. He was born in Greenville on Saturday, July 29, 1944, to Rev. Earl Bass and Pauline Bass. He was an electrician for 43 years at Union Camp and later International Paper and Coastal Forest Products.

Funeral Services were held on Thursday, Nov. 9, beginning at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home with Bro. Stephen P. Goodwin and Pastor James “Ron” Tubberville officiating. Burial followed in Union Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home directing. The family received friends Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Earl and Pauline Bass and his sister Glenda Fuller, both of Georgiana.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Diane Marie Davis Bass of Georgiana; niece, Danita (Jose) Gomez from Georgiana and Tina Miller from Bay Minette; nephew, Keith (Sherry) Fuller of Georgiana; step-son, Stephen (Cindy) Goodwin of Millbrook; and several grand nieces, nephews and grandchildren, Tyler Gomez, Victor Gomez, Katelyn Boggan, Heather Brogden, Bryce Croley, Tabatha Johnson, Tiffany Merchant, Coulter Goodwin and Elise Goodwin.

