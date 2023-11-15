Nov. 28, 1938 – Nov. 9, 2023

Virginia Matthews Gafford, age 84, of Greenville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Funeral Services were held Monday, Nov. 13, beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Reverend Eddie Adams officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until service time. Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Frances Branum; her husband of 42 years, John (Bill) Matthews; her husband of 13 years, Bill Gafford; daughter, Gale Gibson (Gene Gibson); and son, Johnny Matthews.

She is survived by her children, Jane Wasden (Robert Wasden) and Sonya Adams (Eddie Adams); grandchildren, Shirley Freeland, Sandra Medley, Stephen Matthews, and Layla Bowden; seven great grandchildren; and long-time family friend, Peggy Maggard.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.