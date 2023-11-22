AFC makes changes to ‘No Burn’ order

With rainfall amounts varying across the state this week, the Alabama Forestry Commission is lifting the No Burn order in 33 counties in the southern half of the state.

Effective at 5 p.m. on Nov. 17, these counties will drop back to a Fire Alert. In those counties, burn permits will be issued to certified prescribed burn managers only.

This new lesser restriction includes all counties south of and including Sumter, Greene, Hale, Perry, Dallas Autauga, Elmore, Macon, and Lee.

The 34 counties in the northern half of the state remain under the No Burn order issued by Governor Ivey on Nov. 9.

According to State Forester Rick Oates, agency personnel have been assessing rain accumulation and fuel moisture content in all counties to re-evaluate the No Burn order.

“The recent rainfall should temporarily help us with the wildfire situation in some counties and hopefully more rain is on the way,” stated Oates.

“Unfortunately, the northern counties did not receive enough precipitation to lift the No Burn order. Predicted rain for early next week may allow the situation to be re-assessed.”

Since October 1, AFC wildland firefighters, with the assistance of volunteer fire departments, have battled 727 wildfires consuming more than 7,770 acres across the state.

With the No Burn order in place over the last nine days, 53 wildfires have burned approximately 200 acres of land in Alabama.

For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state, visit Alabama Forestry Commission’s website at www.forestry.alabama.gov.