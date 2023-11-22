Eagles season ends

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles football season has ended after the Lee-Scott Warriors bested them 42-3 in the second round of the Alabama Independent School Association second round of playoffs.

The Warriors drew first blood with touchdown in the opening quarter to claim a 7-0 lead.

Fort Dale answered with a 30-yard field goal by Alan Alvarez field goal in the top of the second quarter, but Lee-Scott would add another touchdown to make the score 14-3 at halftime.

With the start of the third quarter, the Eagles hoped to find traction in their ground game and wings for the passing game, but Lee-Scott held strong.

They added 21 points in the third quarter and seven points in the fourth quarter to secure their victory.

Offensive leaders for the Eagles were Joseph Ealum and Alvarez.

Ealum rushed for 92 yards on 14 carries while Alvarez caught two passes for 17 yards and gave the Eagles its lone three points on the field goal.

Defensively, Jon Nolan Lawrence, who recently was offered a football scholarship from the University of Alabama Birmingham, and Alvarez each had 10 tackles with six solo and four assists each.

The Eagles closed the season at 9-3 and made the playoffs after nearly a decade drought.