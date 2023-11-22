Sean of the South entertains Ritz patrons

Sean of the South (Sean Dietrich) gave a memorable performance at the Ritz Theater on Thursday, Nov. 16, to a packed house. He entertained the audience with music and humorous stories while playing several instruments including the banjo, guitar, fiddle and accordion. This was the second concert of the season for the Greenville Area Arts Council. Pictured above: Dietrich is presented with a key to City of Greenville and a proclamation by Mayor Dexter McLendon declaring Nov. 16 Sean of the South Day in Greenville.