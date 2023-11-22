Thomas Richard Ponder, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at the age of 70.

Graveside Services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 beginning at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer East Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Tim Skipper officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home from 10-10:45 a.m.

Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Melody Diane Ponder; parents, Charlie Arnold Ponder and Georgia Clodine Newton Ponder; brother, Charlie Arnold Ponder, II; and brother-in-law, Sherrell Turner.

He is survived by his sister, Charlotte Turner; sister-in-law, Rebecca Ponder; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.