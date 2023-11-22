THOMAS ROBERT HOLLINGSWORTH

Thomas Robert Hollingshead, age 86, a resident of Braggs, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

A Memorial Service was held on Thursday, Nov. 16, beginning at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Mason Halacker officiating. The family received friends on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 5-7 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home.

Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Mae Hall Hollingshead; his parents, John Larkin Hollingshead and Catherine Bender Hollingshead; brothers, John Larkin Hollingshead, Jr., and William Till Hollingshead.

He is survived by his daughters, Annette Hollingshead Cabe (David) and Angela Hollingshead Coker (David); grandchildren, Austin Teal Cabe, Thomas Drake Cabe (Taylor), and Mary Larkin Coker; great grandchild, Stella Mae Cabe; brother, David Wayne Hollingshead (Karen); special nephews, Brett Hollingshead, Dusty Hollingshead, John Hollingshead, and Scott McKenzie; special nieces, Toy Hollingshead and Kathy McKenzie McCarley.

Tommy was a loving husband, father and Pop. He loved his grandchildren more than anything. Tommy worked as a heavy equipment operator and was well known as one of the best bulldozer operators in the tri-county area. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

