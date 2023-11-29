AHSAA state playoffs close

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The football season is over for all of the Butler and surrounding county teams.

The Fort Dale Eagles were a shining star this season finishing at 9-3 overall and third at 5-2 in the Alabama Independent School Association class 3A.

Two of their losses came at the hands of the State Champions Lee-Scott Rebels of Auburn /Opelika.

The Greenville Tigers had a miserable season this year; finishing 1-9 overall and sixth at 0-5 in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) class 5A Region 2.

The McKenzie Tigers hit the 50% mark for the season finishing 5-5 overall and sixth in AHSAA 1A Region 2 at 3 – 5.

The other shining star for this year was the Georgiana Panthers who made it to the second round of the AHSAA playoffs but fell to the Leroy Bears 27-13.

The Panthers defense had an incredible seven shutouts on the year finishing 9-3 overall and second in 1A Region 2 at 7-1.

The season continues for the rest of the state so we’ll break it down for you. All the championship games will be played in Tuscaloosa at the University of Alabama’s Bryant Denny Stadium from Dec. 6-8.

Playoff contenders:

7A Championship (12-0) Central -Phenix City Red Devils vs. (11-1) Thompson Warriors ofAlabaster

6A South (13-0) Saraland Spartans vs. (11-2) Pike Road Patriots

6A North (12-0) Clay-Chalkville Cougars of Pinson vs. (12-1) Parker Thundering Herd of Birmingham

5A South (13-0) Gulf Shores Dolphins vs. (10-3) Eufaula Tigers 5ANorth (11-2) Ramsay Rams of Birmingham vs. (11-1) Guntersville Wildcats

4A South (9-4) Booker T. Washington Golden Eagles of Tuskegee vs. (13-0) Montgomery Catholic Knights$a North (12-1) Cherokee County Warriors of Centre vs. (11-2) Westminster Christian Academy Wildcats of Huntsville

3A South (13-0) Mobile Christian Academy vs. (11-2) Saint James Trojans of Montgomery 3ANorth (13-0) Madison Academy Mustangs vs. (12-1) Geraldine Bulldogs

2A South (13-0) B.B. Comer Tigers of Sylacauga vs. (12-0) Reeltown Rebels

2A North (12-1) Fyffe Red Devils vs. (12-1) Pisgah Eagles

1A South (12-0) Leroy Bears vs. (13-0) Elba Tigers1A

1A North (8-5) Coosa Christian Conquerors of Gadsden vs. (10-3) Pickens County Tornados

By all accounts and deep research these teams will contend for or win the 2023 AHSAA Championship in their respective classification:

7A Thompson Warriors

6A South – Saraland Spartans

6ANorth – Parker Thundering Herd

5A South – Gulf Shores Dolphins

5A North – Ramsay Rams

4A South – Montgomery Catholic Knights

4A North – Cherokee County Warriors

3A South – Saint James Trojans

3ANorth – Geraldine Bulldogs

2A South – Reeltown Rebels

2ANorth – Fyffe Red Devils

1A South – Elba Tigers

1A North – Pickens County Tornados