AHSAA state playoffs close
BY RAY VAN COR
The Greenville Standard
The football season is over for all of the Butler and surrounding county teams.
The Fort Dale Eagles were a shining star this season finishing at 9-3 overall and third at 5-2 in the Alabama Independent School Association class 3A.
Two of their losses came at the hands of the State Champions Lee-Scott Rebels of Auburn /Opelika.
The Greenville Tigers had a miserable season this year; finishing 1-9 overall and sixth at 0-5 in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) class 5A Region 2.
The McKenzie Tigers hit the 50% mark for the season finishing 5-5 overall and sixth in AHSAA 1A Region 2 at 3 – 5.
The other shining star for this year was the Georgiana Panthers who made it to the second round of the AHSAA playoffs but fell to the Leroy Bears 27-13.
The Panthers defense had an incredible seven shutouts on the year finishing 9-3 overall and second in 1A Region 2 at 7-1.
The season continues for the rest of the state so we’ll break it down for you. All the championship games will be played in Tuscaloosa at the University of Alabama’s Bryant Denny Stadium from Dec. 6-8.
Playoff contenders:
7A Championship (12-0) Central -Phenix City Red Devils vs. (11-1) Thompson Warriors ofAlabaster
6A South (13-0) Saraland Spartans vs. (11-2) Pike Road Patriots
6A North (12-0) Clay-Chalkville Cougars of Pinson vs. (12-1) Parker Thundering Herd of Birmingham
5A South (13-0) Gulf Shores Dolphins vs. (10-3) Eufaula Tigers 5ANorth (11-2) Ramsay Rams of Birmingham vs. (11-1) Guntersville Wildcats
4A South (9-4) Booker T. Washington Golden Eagles of Tuskegee vs. (13-0) Montgomery Catholic Knights$a North (12-1) Cherokee County Warriors of Centre vs. (11-2) Westminster Christian Academy Wildcats of Huntsville
3A South (13-0) Mobile Christian Academy vs. (11-2) Saint James Trojans of Montgomery 3ANorth (13-0) Madison Academy Mustangs vs. (12-1) Geraldine Bulldogs
2A South (13-0) B.B. Comer Tigers of Sylacauga vs. (12-0) Reeltown Rebels
2A North (12-1) Fyffe Red Devils vs. (12-1) Pisgah Eagles
1A South (12-0) Leroy Bears vs. (13-0) Elba Tigers1A
1A North (8-5) Coosa Christian Conquerors of Gadsden vs. (10-3) Pickens County Tornados
By all accounts and deep research these teams will contend for or win the 2023 AHSAA Championship in their respective classification:
7A Thompson Warriors
6A South – Saraland Spartans
6ANorth – Parker Thundering Herd
5A South – Gulf Shores Dolphins
5A North – Ramsay Rams
4A South – Montgomery Catholic Knights
4A North – Cherokee County Warriors
3A South – Saint James Trojans
3ANorth – Geraldine Bulldogs
2A South – Reeltown Rebels
2ANorth – Fyffe Red Devils
1A South – Elba Tigers
1A North – Pickens County Tornados