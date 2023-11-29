Jan. 21, 1933 – Nov. 24, 2023

Mr. Fred C. Beverly, 90, of Red Level, passed away Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at his residence.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, from Foreman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Morrow Chapel Cemetery in Georgiana.

He is survived by two daughters, Vicki Beverly of Red Level and Tara Prejean of Baton Rouge, La.; grandchildren, Darshana Phillips, Zack Owens, and Kelley Jo Toner; great grandchildren, Zavier Phillips, Zoey Phillips, Reagan Owens, Ridge Owens, and Colton Johns; one brother, William Beverly of Wetumpka; and two sisters, Mary Faye Owens of Pensacola and Sally Goodwin of Cantonment.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Beverly; son, Fred Carlton Beverly, Jr.; and two brothers, Robert Beverly and Johnny Beverly.

Pallbearers will be Zack Owens, Zavier Phillips, Andy Coleman, Dusty Lee, Kyle Adams, and Richard Marler.

Those wishing to sign the online registry may do so at www.foremanfuneralhome.com.