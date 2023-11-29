July 14, 1963 – Nov. 17, 2023

Marlon Stephen Harrell, 60, of Greenville, passed away Nov. 17, 2023. The family will have a private service at a later date.

He was preceded in death by his wonderful parents, Cage and Jean Harrell.

Stephen is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years, Twyla Blackwell Harrell; son, Cage (Gabby) Harrell; granddaughter, Sara Blake Harrell; brother, Latrell Harrell, and brother, Stacey (Patricia) Harrell.

Stephen loved life. He loved fishing, hunting, and camping with his brother Trelle. Where you saw one, you saw the other. He enjoyed taking trips with his wonderful wife. They had the most fun together adventuring & living life, they were inseparable. He loved his son Cage, and beamed with pride anytime he was around or talked about, he was so proud of him. His pride and joy was his granddaughter Sara Blake, any day together was the best day for them both, they loved to play and eat, he was a wonderful, loving, and devoted father, husband, and father-in-law, but he thrived at being a grandfather. The time they had together was too short but it was filled with absolute love and adoration for each other, if Sara Blake wanted to play, she knew Pop Pop was the one to pick. He loved his family, and there was no question of where you stood with him.

Stephen was loved and adored by his family, and he will be missed every day until the day we are together again.

We love you, Papa!

