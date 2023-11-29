Dec. 27, 1941 – Nov. 24, 2023

Mary Jernigan Powell, a resident of Georgiana, passed away on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at the age of 81. Graveside Services were held Tuesday, Nov. 28, beginning at 11 a.m. from Wesley Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery, Georgiana, with Brother Danny Dean officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation from 10-10:45 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home.

Mary was preceded in death by her son, William Preston Edmondson; and parents, Rufus Harris Jernigan and Lizzie Mae Williams Jernigan.

She is survived by her children, Robert Edmondson, Allen (Tina) Powell, Leisa Lutz, and Teresa (Charlie) McKinnon; grandchildren, Rebecca Edmondson, Preston Bryant Edmondson (Kascie), Danielle Cochran (Cory), Arin Taylor (Tiffany), Cheyenne Crosswy (Austin), Billy Touvell (Amy), Jennifer Parish (Caleb), and Jared Powell; along with several great grandchildren.

