Aug. 6, 1938 – Nov. 25, 2023

Rosanna Poulin Jones, 85, a resident of Georgiana, passed away at her resident on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, beginning at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Gayle Woodard officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home directing.

Rosanna was preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Jones; sons, Robert Newton Jones and John Lepene; parents, Connie and Leah Murphy.

She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Lepene; sons, David (April) Watson and Darren (Liza) Watson; stepchildren, Vicki Jones, Susan Bradford (David), and Ronnie Jones; and a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many other beloved family members and friends.

