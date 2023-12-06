July 16, 1939 – Nov. 28, 2023

Brenda Steiner McGough Bryan, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 at the age of 84.

Funeral Services were held on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 beginning at 2 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church with Reverend Herbert Brown and Reverend John Ross Massey officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial followed in Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Bryan; and her parents, Guy and Annie Laurie Mcough.

She is survived by her children, Kim (Hoss) Kazeroonian, Tami (Mike) Revette, Darren (Amy) Bryan, Meredith (Linn) Welch; grandchildren, Ali (Aliyah) Kazeroonian, Omied Kazeroonian, Layla Grace Kazeroonian, Shaye (Kayla) Heartsill, Lauren (Zac) Smith, Logan (Morgan) Bryan, Chris (Davanna) Welch, Joey Welch; great grandchildren, Alex and Benjamin Kazeroonian, Riley and Will Heartsill, Lucy and Henry Smith, Mary Beasley and Annie Collins Bryan, Addison and Jaxon Dale Welch; and first cousin, Rick (Kelli) Heartsill.

Special thanks are given to her care team at Southern Care Hospice Service and her dedicated sitters.

Pallbearers were Paul Blackmon, David Kelly, Caleb Luckie, David Norrell, Larry Norton, and James Reeves. Honorary Pallbearers were her Sunday School Class, Danny McNeil’s Class.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Southside Baptist Church/Shepherd’s Table or Spring Creek Baptist Church Children’s Ministry.

