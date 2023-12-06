Feb. 26, 1933 – Nov. 27, 2023

Coralyn Ruth Tarvin Harrell, a resident of Hayneville, Alabama for over 70 years, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2023, at the age of 90.

She is survived by her sons, Richard (Delaine) Harrell, Sandy (Leanne) Harrell, Bruce (Teresa) Harrell, and David (Carolyn) Harrell. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Trey (Lauren) Harrell, Stewart Harrell, Kristen Harrell, Nicolette Harrell, Kyle (Ann Louise) Harrell, Drew (Christian) Harrell, David Merle Harrell, and Cody (Sarah Anna) Harrell. Coralyn was also blessed with twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Vaughn Harrell; her parents, Merle and Ruth Tarvin; her sister, Tays Tarvin Bogue; and her brother, Ted Tarvin.

Following high school, Coralyn attended and graduated from Andrew College in Cuthbert, Georgia. She married the love of her life, Richard Vaughn (Zeke) Harrell, in 1954 and they called Hayneville home for the rest of their lives. Throughout her life, Coralyn excelled in many occupations. She first worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and then served many years with the Lowndes County Board of Education, a job she held until retirement. Following retirement, she ran the administrative office for the family business, Harrell & Sons, a regional leader in the bee industry. Everyone who ever visited the Harrell & Sons office knew that she was most certainly the “Queen Bee”.

Coralyn exemplified an inspiring, joyful, wise, and gracious Southern lady with a deep faith in God. Those who knew and loved her were blessed by her patient and kind spirit, as well as her vivacious laugh and witty humor. However, she touched the most hearts with her elegant and beautiful piano music. She shared this talent and God-given gift for over 80 years. Her favorite place to play the piano was her hometown church, the Hayneville Christian Church, where she serenaded its members with many of her favorite hymns which included “Love Lifted Me” and “How Great Thou Art”.

Coralyn Harrell was laid to rest at a graveside service Thursday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. in the Hayneville Cemetery in Hayneville. Her grandsons served as pallbearers.

The family has requested donations to the Hayneville Christian Church in lieu of flowers.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.