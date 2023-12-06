County hoops recap
BY BRUCE BRANUM
The Greenville Standard
FDA highlights
Monday, Nov. 27
Eagles vs Hooper
Boys: 62-57
Ethan Alford: 19 points
Ty Carter: 12 points
Jackson Scott: 11 points
Girls: 40-38
Anna Claire Thomas: 14 points
Georgiana highlights
Monday, Nov. 27
Gana vs Straughn
Boys: 82-56
Jaden Stallworth: 21 points, 18 rebounds
Marques Payton: 17 points
Kaveon Miles 15 points
Noah Nelson: 14 points
Jacobie Morgan: 13 points
Girls: 51-44
Nyeashia Thomas: 20 points, 18 rebounds
Lillie Boggan, 20 points, 11 rebounds
Friday, Dec. 1
Gana vs Greenville High
Boys: 70-49 win
Nasir Cheatham: 14 points, 10 assists
Kayveon Miles: 14 points
Noah Nelson: 13 points
Marques Payton: 10 points
Jaden Stallworth: 11 rebounds
Girls: 46-41 loss
Lillie Boggan: 17 points, 12 rebounds
Nyeashia Thomas: 11 points, 21 rebounds
Greenville highlights
Friday, Dec. 1
GHS vs Gana
Boys: -79-40 loss
Eriyon Rudolph: 19 points
Torrence Phillips: 13 points
Girls: 46-41 win
Sunita Oliver: 24 points
McKenzie highlights
Friday, Dec. 1
McKenzie vs Goshen
Boys: 73-38 win
Quay Jackson: 30 points
Jay Jackson: 17 points, 13 rebounds
Jaylen McMillian: 17 points, 11 rebound