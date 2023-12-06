 Skip to content

County hoops recap

| |

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

 

FDA highlights

Monday, Nov. 27

Eagles vs Hooper

Boys: 62-57

Ethan Alford: 19 points

Ty Carter: 12 points

Jackson Scott: 11 points

Girls: 40-38

Anna Claire Thomas: 14 points

 

Georgiana highlights

Monday, Nov. 27

Gana vs Straughn

Boys: 82-56

Jaden Stallworth: 21 points, 18 rebounds

Marques Payton: 17 points

Kaveon Miles 15 points

Noah Nelson: 14 points

Jacobie Morgan: 13 points

Girls: 51-44

Nyeashia Thomas: 20 points, 18 rebounds

Lillie Boggan, 20 points, 11 rebounds

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Gana vs Greenville High

Boys: 70-49 win

Nasir Cheatham: 14 points, 10 assists

Kayveon Miles: 14 points

Noah Nelson: 13 points

Marques Payton: 10 points

Jaden Stallworth: 11 rebounds

Girls: 46-41 loss

Lillie Boggan: 17 points, 12 rebounds

Nyeashia Thomas: 11 points, 21 rebounds

 

Greenville highlights

Friday, Dec. 1

GHS vs Gana

Boys: -79-40 loss

Eriyon Rudolph: 19 points

Torrence Phillips: 13 points

Girls: 46-41 win

Sunita Oliver: 24 points

 

McKenzie highlights

Friday, Dec. 1

McKenzie vs Goshen

Boys: 73-38 win

Quay Jackson: 30 points

Jay Jackson: 17 points, 13 rebounds

Jaylen McMillian: 17 points, 11 rebound

