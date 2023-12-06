Debra Jean Sellers, 69, a resident of Georgiana, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at her residence.

Funeral Services were held Friday, Dec. 1, beginning at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Johnson Funeral Home with Brother John Howard Kervin and Brother Byron Ward officiating and Johnson Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 12 p.m. until service time. Burial followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, McKenzie.

Debra was preceded in death by her mother, Betty J Sellers; and mother, Anne Sellers.

She is survived by her father, Bobby Sellers; son, Jason Sellers; sister, Teresa (Joe) Compton; brother, Dale (Brenda) Blackburn; nephew, Matthew (Lauren) Cochran; niece, Haley (Blake) Cauthen; great nephew, William Cochran; great niece, Arabella Cochran; and close friends, Brenda Goodwin and Edward Pollard.

Pallbearers were Dennis Sellers, Matthew Cochran, William Cochran, Matt Ledbetter, Edward Padgett, and Brix Ledbetter.

Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonfhal.com