Aug. 7, 1952 – Nov. 26, 2023

John Sullivan Woodall, Sr., a resident of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at the age of 71.

Funeral Services were held on Thursday, Nov. 30, beginning at 11 a.m. at First Assembly of God, Greenville, with Brother Lane Simmons officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until service time. Burial followed at 1 p.m. in the Woodall Family Cemetery in Hayneville.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. William Ben Woodall, Jr.; older brother, William Ben Woodall, III, and his twin brother, Guy Hill Woodall, Sr.; nephew, Christopher Shawn Woodall; and his late wife and mother of his children, Deborah Callis Woodall.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years Debra Simmons Woodall; children, Kristen Woodall Hamrick (Scott), John Sullivan Woodall, Jr. (Michele), Matthew Callis Woodall, Carmin Stinson (Tracy), and Annie Beth Foster; brother, Joseph Hal Woodall; grandchildren, Tori Swords, Alex Coleman, Peyton Pouncey, John Sullivan Woodall, III “Trey”, Taylor Brooks, Camryn Moseley, Katelyn Stinson, Mattie Ruth Woodall, Trace Stinson, Gabe Foster, Maddox Fisher Woodall, Jacob Stinson, and Noah Foster. He was expecting his first great-grandchild.

Sullivan and his twin brother, Guy, were born in Montgomery, on Aug. 8, 1952 at St. Margaret’s Hospital. He attended and graduated from Lowndes Academy. He was a lifelong, active church member, choir member, former deacon, youth pastor, board member and Sunday school teacher. He owned and operated numerous, successful businesses throughout his life. After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2010, he was later challenged by his neurologist to keep his mind sharp, so he started taking online classes to complete his bachelor’s degree and recently obtained a Master of Business Administration degree in 2022 with a 3.87 GPA.

Sullivan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and a friend to so many. He thoroughly enjoyed playing tennis when he was still able, and he loved a good, friendly card game. He spent most fall Saturdays throughout his life pulling for his Auburn Tigers. He always enjoyed traveling with family.

Sullivan is rejoicing with his Lord and Savior and although he will be greatly missed, we celebrate his life Homecoming!

