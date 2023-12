June 29, 1932 – Nov. 29, 2023

William Jacob Phelps, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Graveside Services were held Monday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park with Pastor Earl Wise and Pastor Jerry Hogwood officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

A full obituary will be posted later.