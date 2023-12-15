AHSAA champs crowned

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Alabama High School Athletic Association football championships are over for the 2023 season and what a season it was. Here are your State Champions;

1A (14-0) Leroy Bears defeated the Coosa Christian 28-21

2A (14-1) Fyffe Red Devils defeated the Reeltown Rebels 43-24

3A (15-0) Mobile Christian Leopards defeated the Madison Academy Mustangs 55-28

4A (15-0) Montgomery Catholic Knights defeated the Cherokee County Warriors 35-0

5A (15-0) Gulf Shores Dolphins defeated the Ramsay Rams 21-14

6A (14-0) Clay Chalkville Cougars defeated Saraland Spartans 31-28

7A (13-0) Central Phenix City Red Devils defeated the Thompson Warriors 21-19

Congratulations to all 2023 State Champions.