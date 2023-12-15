| logout
AHSAA champs crowned
BY RAY VAN COR
The Greenville Standard
The Alabama High School Athletic Association football championships are over for the 2023 season and what a season it was. Here are your State Champions;
1A (14-0) Leroy Bears defeated the Coosa Christian 28-21
2A (14-1) Fyffe Red Devils defeated the Reeltown Rebels 43-24
3A (15-0) Mobile Christian Leopards defeated the Madison Academy Mustangs 55-28
4A (15-0) Montgomery Catholic Knights defeated the Cherokee County Warriors 35-0
5A (15-0) Gulf Shores Dolphins defeated the Ramsay Rams 21-14
6A (14-0) Clay Chalkville Cougars defeated Saraland Spartans 31-28
7A (13-0) Central Phenix City Red Devils defeated the Thompson Warriors 21-19
Congratulations to all 2023 State Champions.