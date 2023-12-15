Christmas parades abound in county

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Christmas parades abounded in Butler County last week. Greenville started the festive occasions Tuesday evening, Dec. 5, with their tree lighting and parade marked with some 100 entries and thousands of viewers.

Georgiana followed on Thursday evening, Dec. 7, with their tree lighting and parade. This was Georgiana’s second year to have an evening parade.

McKenzie finished the trio of parades on Saturday morning, Dec. 9.

The winners for Greenville parade entries were divided into three categories: ATV/Golf Cart with Southern Ridge ATV Park in 1st, Greenville Equipment Center in second and Greenville Parks and Recreation Department in third; Vehicle with Abbie Ballew State Farm in first, Express Roofing in second, and Butler County Probate Judge Ann Steiner Gregory in third; Float with Camellia City Metal in first, McDonalds (Murphy Family Restaurants) in second, and Butler County Soil and Water Conservation in third; Honorable mention went to Tetters Heating, Cooling and Plumbing.

As is a yearly parade entry, the Greenville Lion’s Club honored the Ugliest Man winner, John Girdley who is the pastor for First Baptist Church in Greenville, with an honorary bathroom throne to ride in the parade.

In total, there may have been several tons of candy and beads tossed by parade entries of each city into the crowds.