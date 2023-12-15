Last week, four inductees of eight were covered who represent the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

This week features will Robert Mathis, David Palmer, Scott Sullivan, and Mike Washington.

The Class was selected by ballot through a statewide selection committee; votes were tabulated by the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Starting with the first class in 1969, this will be the 56th Class inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. The eight newly elected inductees will bring the total number of inductees to 401.

CLASS OF 2024 BIOGRAPHIES:

ROBERT MATHIS / FOOTBALL

Born Feb. 26, 1981, in Atlanta, Ga., Mathis played football at Alabama A&M University starting all four years at defensive end and outside linebacker. During his senior season, he set the NCAA I-AA single-season sack record with 20 sacks. Mathis was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL Draft. In 2006, Mathis started all 16 games for the first time in his career and recorded a career-high 65 tackles while helping lead his team to a Super Bowl victory over the Chicago Bears. Mathis was a five-time Pro Bowler and spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Colts. He holds the NFL record for most career forced fumbles (54). Mathis finished his NFL career with 538 tackles, 123 sacks, 54 forced fumbles, and 17 fumble recoveries. He retired in 2016 and has served as a pass rush consultant for the Colts since 2017.

DAVID PALMER / FOOTBALL

Born Nov. 19, 1972, in Birmingham, Ala., Palmer played at the University of Alabama and was the school’s first single-season 1,000-yard receiver. In 1992, he was a member of the Crimson Tide’s consensus National Championship team. Following his junior season, Palmer was recognized as a consensus First-Team All-American and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He won the Paul Warfield Trophy as the nation’s top collegiate wide receiver. In the 1994 NFL Draft, Palmer was selected in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings. He played seven years with the Vikings, primarily as a return specialist. He led the NFL in punt returns in 1995 and finished his career with 4,884 return yards.

SCOTT SULLIVAN / BASEBALL

Born March 13, 1971, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Sullivan joined the Auburn University baseball team as a walk-on in 1991 and pitched three seasons for the Tigers, finishing with a 13-9 record as a relief pitcher. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the second round of the 1993 MLB Draft. Sullivan made his MLB debut with the Reds on May 6, 1995. While playing for Cincinnati, he set a club record by pitching at least 100 innings of relief every season from 1998-2001. Sullivan ranks second in Reds franchise history with 494 pitching appearances. He also played one season with the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals. Sullivan finished his 10-year MLB career with an ERA of 3.98 and 622 strikeouts.

MIKE WASHINGTON / FOOTBALL

Born Jan. 7, 1953, in Montgomery, Ala., Washington played defensive back at the University of Alabama where he was a member of the 1973 national championship team. He was named All-SEC and All-American in 1973 and 1974. Washington was drafted by the Baltimore Colts in the third round of the 1975 NFL Draft and was later traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played nine seasons in Tampa Bay and started 105 games. Washington finished his career with 28 interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three touchdowns.