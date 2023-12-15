May 4, 1949 – Dec. 2, 2023

Linda Lowery Kelley, age 74, of Georgiana, died on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at her residence surrounded by love. Visitation was held on Monday, Dec. 4, from 6-8 p.m. from the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 5, beginning at 11 a.m. at Brushy Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Byron Griffis, Reverand Mickey Skipper, and Reverend Pete Lee officiating. Graveside Services followed at Brushy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home Directing.

Linda was proceeded in death by her parents, Oscar C. Lowery, Jr., and Edna Inez Williams Godwin; siblings, Jimmy Lowery and Billy Lowery.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Robert W. Kelley of Georgiana; children, Gene Kelley of Auburn, Rachael (Byron) Griffis of Douglas, Ga., and David Kelley of Georgiana; siblings, Lester (Cindy) Lowery of Georgiana, and Ricky (Kay) Godwin of Georgiana; and grandchildren, Cole Kelley, Cash Kelley, Hannah Griffis, Sarah Griffis, and Mary Katherine Kelley.

Linda was born May 4, 1949, in Chapman, to Oscar C. Lowery, Jr., and his beloved wife, Edna Inez Williams. She married the love of her life Robert on June 2, 1967, and they were married for 56 loving years. She attended Mills Chapel Church of God for many years. She worked as a seamstress for years at Nightingale Uniform Company in Georgiana before she retired to enjoy her days with her beloved family. She was a wonderful and devoted wife and mother. She loved her family dearly. Linda never met a stranger and made it a point to greet everyone she came across with kindness and a beautiful smile. Linda will be missed dearly by everyone who was blessed to know her.

