Nov. 25, 1950 –Dec. 7, 2023

Mr. Ronnie Nelson Black, age 73, of Georgiana, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Funeral Services were held at Love’s Way Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 10, beginning at 2 p.m. with Brother Mike Holcombe officiating. The family began receiving friends for visitation at 12:30 p.m. until service time. Burial followed at the church cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home directing.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Judy Ward Black; parents, W.O. and Cleo Davis Black; brother, Norman Black; and sister, Carol Black Hasselvander.

He is survived by his children, Matt (Alex Moore) Black, and Leah Black (Trey) Coker; grandchildren, Sara Alison Coker, and Karley Elizabeth Coker; along with numerous beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Ronnie will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched. Our community has truly suffered a tragic loss that will be felt for years to come.

Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonfhal.com