This day in sports history

Today, I will write about Championship Weekend 2023.

Friday, Dec. 1, the PAC 12 CHAMPIONSHIP was played in Las Vegas. It was a rematch between Washington and Oregon from earlier in the regular season.

Washington won the first game 36-33. In the championship, Washington won again 38-35.

On Saturday there were several championship games, the Big 12 Championship with Texas vs. Oklahoma State, the SEC Championship with Alabama vs. Georgia, the Big Ten Championship with Michigan vs. Iowa, and the ACC Championship with Florida State vs. Louisville.

The Big 12 was a blow out. Texas raced out to a 35-14 halftime lead. At the end, Texas beat Oklahoma State 49-21.

The Big Ten matchup was a snoozer with Michigan routing Iowan 26-0.

In the ACC Championship, Florida State beat Louisville 16-6. FSU started their third team quarterback. I believe this game came into play for FSU not making the playoffs.

In the SEC Championship Alabama face Georgia in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs had a 29 game winning streak entering the game. Alabama was the last team to beat Georgia. The Tide prevailed 27-24.

The playoffs will have Texas vs. Washington in The Sugar Bowl and Alabama vs. Michigan in The Rose Bowl where it started.