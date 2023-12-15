Truck spills load

Last Friday morning, at approximately 7: 45 a.m., a Shoreline truck suddenly lost a load in the middle of the intersection of U. S. Hwy 31 and Alabama State Hwy 10. An eye witness stated he saw the truck turning and heard the metal cases holding parts falling out of the truck. The bystander speculated the load shifted as the truck turned and the force of the impact broke open the doors. The truck was less than a mile from its destination, Hwashin on Hwy 31 north. Cleanup began immediately and traffic flowed through the intersection without causing a back up thanks to the Greenville Police Department directing traffic, and the intersection was cleared by mid morning. (Jeanne K. Callen | The Standard)