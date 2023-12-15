WILLIAM JACOB PHELPS

June 29, 1932 – Nov. 29, 2023

William “Bill” Jacob Phelps, 91, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2023. Born on June 29, 1932, to loving parents Jacob Phelps and Mary Helen Foster, Bill spent his childhood on the family’s historic 1891 homestead in the Midway community of Butler County.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Gailya Nunnelee Phelps; parents, Mary Helen Foster and Jacob Phelps; sister, Clera Elizabeth Phelps; brother, Cecil Fred Phelps; sister, Mary Helen Phelps Branum; brother-in-law, Mack T. Branum; and nephew, Thomas Phelps Branum. He was also preceded in death by his mother- and father-in-law, Bernice Turner and Grady Snell Nunnelee.

He is survived by his son, Terrell “Dean” Phelps (Catherine), daughter, Jennifer Gailya Phelps Davis (Jason), son, William “Brad” Bradley (Kelley); and seven grandchildren who called him “Papa.” Geneva “Eva” Nunnelee Phelps, Whitman “Whit” Phelps Davis, Emily Katherine Phelps, Mary Bradley Phelps, Elizabeth “Rivers” Davis, and Charlotte “Lottie” McClain Phelps; and bonus grandchild, Kacy Bush Cripple.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Ruth Scott Phelps; brother-in-law, John Newman Nunnelee (Barbara); several nieces and nephews who were dear to him, Timothy Mack Branum (Barbara), Candace Branum Armstrong, Michael Alan Phelps, Lisa Ruth Phelps Green (Jeff), Frederic Scott Phelps (Maggie), Gina Shay Nunnelee Nimmo (Troy) and John Matthew Nunnelee. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, at Sunrise Memorial Park, Greenville, with Pastors Earl Wise and Jerry Hogwood officiating.

Contributions can be made in his honor to the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.