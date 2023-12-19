CHRISTMAS AT THE RITZ A COMMUNITY TREAT

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Band and Boosters presented their 5th annual Christmas at the Ritz last Thursday to a packed house.

The first act opened with the delightful Rachel Jackson leading the W.O.Parmer Elementary Choir.

Up next were the tiny, dancing donkeys of the Creative Movements class at Sonya’s Dance and Fitness followed by the vocal talents of Alyssa Johnson, Rosie Till, and Curt Mosley.

Assistant GHS drum major and Butler County DYW Anne Elise Shealy performed her pointe ballet routine, and the first act closed with Forest Home’s acoustic and bluegrass group the Gospel Chimes featuring Robert Layton, Willie Stinson, Danny Kelley, and Bill Taylor.

The second act offered excellent musical performances from both the GHS Jazz Band and the GHS Symphonic Band and a graceful group of older dancers from Miss Sonia’s.

The audience was treated to even more talented vocal performers including Georgiana’s police chief Jeremy Peagler, the Chasing Sunsets duo of Laura McCann and Randall Cauthen, and GHS head drum major Javon McGough.

If you would like to help support the Greenville High School Band, please contact their director Lee Herring.