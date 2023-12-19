Fire claims home By Editor | December 19, 2023 | 0 A house fire claimed the house of Shelia Vincent on Mobile Road on Saturday morning, Dec. 16. Responding to E911 call were the following volunteer fire departments: Central, M&D, and Searcy, which assisted with water support. (photo submitted) Posted in News, Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts CHRISTMAS AT THE RITZ A COMMUNITY TREAT December 19, 2023 | No Comments » Andalusia, Foley among U.S.’s ‘Christmassy’ December 19, 2023 | No Comments » GCS launches camellia show December 15, 2023 | No Comments » Christmas parades abound in county December 15, 2023 | No Comments » Truck spills load December 15, 2023 | No Comments »