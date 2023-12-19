July 3, 1940 – Dec. 10, 2023

Frances Elaine Lenga passed away peacefully the morning of Dec. 10, 2023 in Auburn. She was born July 3, 1940, to Ziba and Mary Frances Anderson and was raised in Pine Apple.

Graveside Services for the family were held on Wednesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 11 a.m. at Jenkin’s Chapel in Old Texas with Brother Averett Miller officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, James Richard (Jim) Lenga and her adoring children, Michael (wife Susan) Lenga, Loretta (husband Tim) Fagan, and Steven (wife Heather) Lenga; grandchildren, Ryan Bixler, Allison Fagan, Haley Lenga (husband to be Greyson Roberts), Evelyn Fagan, Hunter Lenga, Lillian Fagan, Timothy Fagan, Anderson Lenga, James Patrick Fagan, and great granddaughter Betsy Bixler. She is also survived by her beloved siblings and their spouses, Charlene Hines, Ziba Mac and Pennye Anderson, David Pearson, Margaret and Mike Brown; and many much-loved cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Pearson; brother-in-law, Johnny Hines; and nephew Gregory Oakley.

A graduate of The University of Montevallo, she worked as a home economics teacher, accomplished real estate agent, volunteer, and in any other area where she was needed.

Her most important role was as supportive wife and mother. Together, they went wherever the Navy sent them, making many dear and lifelong friends along the way! She was multitalented- a great seamstress, inventive cook, clever decorator and very effective home manager! She was joyful, selfless, kind, considerate, steadfast, hardworking, friendly and eager to help anyone.

She will be incredibly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Jenkin’s Chapel Church or a charity of your choice.

