May 21, 1963 – Dec. 8, 2023

Gloria Defee Powe, 60, a resident of McKenzie, passed away on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Graveside Services were held Thursday, Dec. 14, beginning at 1 p.m. from South Butler Cemetery, McKenzie, with Pastor Dene McCoy officiating and Johnson Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 12-12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home.

