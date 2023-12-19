JOSEPH SCHOFEILD

Jan. 11, 1999 – Dec. 10, 2023

Joseph Schofield, 24, a resident of Georgiana, passed away on Dec, 10, 2023. Funeral Services were held on Friday, Dec. 15, beginning at 1 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Gaston officiating and Johnson Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 12 p.m. until service time. Burial followed in Oakwood Cemetery in Georgiana.

Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Schofield Jr.; grandmother, Jeanette Jackson; grandfather, Herman Schofield; and niece, Khloe Adkins.

He is survived by his wife, Jasmine Schofield; parents, Allen and Charmane Schofield; brother, Matthew Schofield; sisters: Jeanette Doyal (Dennis Lillis), Michelle Adkins, Pam Schofield, and Patricia Schofield; aunt, Carla Gaines; nieces, Rhiley Spurlock and Lilla Adkins; nephews, Andrew Spurlock and Ismael Castro; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Pallbearers were Chris Gaines, Richard Capers, Dennis Lillis, Richard N. Capers, David Boggan, and Cody Holland.

