Kerry Goode is 2024 Distinguished Alabama Sportsman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame is proud to announce that Kerry Goode will be recognized as the 2024 Distinguished Alabama Sportsman at the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame 56th Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Goode was a member of the University of Alabama football team where he was the 1983 Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year.

Kerry served as Captain of the Crimson Tide team and was voted by his teammates as the team’s MVP. His hands and footprints are etched in the Alabama Walk of Fame near Denny Chimes.

Although his collegiate career was plagued by injuries, Goode was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1988.

He also spent time with the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. After his playing days, Kerry coached with the New York Giants and the St. Louis Rams as the strength and conditioning coach.

Goode later held the position of Community Relations and Sponsorship Director for the Birmingham Thunderbolts of the XFL.

After being diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) in 2015, Kerry and his wife Tanja founded the Goode Foundation which supports ALS patients and their families.

This includes providing access to needed diagnostic and treatment services, educational resources, and support services for improved quality of life.

Kerry, and the Goode Foundation, is dedicated to education, advocacy, and research. He is a recipient of the Paul Bryant Alumni Athlete Award, Vivian Malone “Crimson Flame” Courage Award, and the University of Alabama Distinguished Alumni Award.

Goode joins an impressive list of others who have been honored as Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Distinguished Alabama Sportsmen. They are: Hall Thompson (1987), Jack Warner (1989), Ray Scott (1990), Dr. James Andrews (1992), Dr. David Bronner (1994), Dr. Wilford Bailey (1995), Tom York (1996), Dr. Larry Lemak (1997), Bill Legg (2001), John Croyle (2002), George Mann (2004), David Housel (2007), Mal Moore (2007), Ronald Bruno (2009), Mickey Newsome (2010), Kennith Blankenship (2014), Charles Kelly (2014), Dr. Gaylon McCollough (2017), and J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner (2019).

The 56th Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony will be held in the Birmingham Ballroom, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Museum at (205) 323-6665.