Sept. 13, 1949 – Dec. 14 2023

Linda Gale McVey, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at the age of 74.

Funeral Services were held on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, beginning at 2 p.m. at First Assembly of God with Brother Lane Simmons officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until service time. Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Claude E. Adams and Sarah E. Adams; sons Robbie McVey and Michael McVey; and brother, Charles Adams.

She is survived by her loving partner, Joe Heath; daughter, Summer McVey; son, Tiger Smith; grandchildren, Robbie Owens, Alex Owens, Madison Owens, Karlynn Rae Smith, and Carson Brice Smith; great grandchildren, Breunna Alexander, Arianna Alexander, Braxton Alexander, and Sophie Alexander; sisters, Helen (Jim) Walker, Jean (Dan) Turner, and Opal McGinty; brother, Claude (Cathy) Adams; along with several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

