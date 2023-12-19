This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This year will be the tenth season of the College Football Playoffs.

It started in 2014. Oregon beat Florida State 59-20 in the Rose Bowl. Ohio State beat Alabama in the first round of the playoffs 42-35 and then Oregon in the championship 42-20.

The win gave them the first Playoff National Championship.

In 2016, Alabama claimed the title. In 2017, Clemson was victorious. In 2018, Alabama repeated.

In 2019, Clemson repeated. In 2020, LSU earned the title. In 2021, Alabama again claimed the title. In 2022 and 2023, Georgia laid claim to title.

For 2024, No. 3 Alabama will face No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl and No. 2 Washington will face No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

The SEC has ruled with Alabama winning three titles, Georgia two, and LSU one. Clemson has two and Ohio State one.

The SEC has won four in a row. I believe it will be five in a row.