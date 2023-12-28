ASWA names local players All-State

The Alabama Sports Writers Association has released their 2023 All-State teams for football.

From Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A, Georgiana School linebacker Fred Curry was named First-Team All-State as a linebacker. Georgiana linebacker, Cam Miles, and athlete, Marques Payton, were named Second-Team All-State, while Kaveon Miles (defensive back) and Jacquese Abner (athlete) were honorable mentions. Fort Dale Academy had three First Team All-State selections from the Alabama Independent School Association: Jon Nolan Lawrence as an offensive lineman, Ethan Alford as a punter (pictured above left), and Alan Alvarez (pictured above right) as a defensive back. (Photo by Kathy Pickens | The Standard)