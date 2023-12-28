Christmas blessings from Sheriff’s Posse

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Sheriff’s Posse (BCSP) recently gave a significant and sizeable Christmas gift to the Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center, also known as Safe Harbor of Greenville.

Claire Corley, executive director and outreach coordinator of Safe Harbor, said, “This is such a blessing at this time of year. It’s such an amazing gift and really shows the community’s outpouring of love this Christmas.”

She added, “Safe Harbor conducts forensic interviews for children who allege any kind of abuse or harm or neglect. We also provide counseling for abuse, behavioral and grief issues and we help with court preparation for criminal cases working with law enforcement agencies, DHR and the District Attorney’s office. These gifts are going to children who have assigned a counselor with us or to families who are struggling.”

BCSP president Charles Thomas said, “Last year, the Posse raised $5,000 in funds, and this year we were able to match the same amount.”

“We would like to thank the citizens of Butler and the surrounding counties that gave on our collection days.”

He added, “We would also like to take this time and thank the businesses that also gave to make this happen. We are sorry for any inconvenience that we may have caused but it was worth all of it for the kids.”

Thomas also thanked Tractor Supply, Greenville 24 Hour Fitness, and the Dollar General on Short Street for serving as collection places.

Thomas added, “The donations of money and toys equaled over $10,000 this year. This is the fifth year that the Butler County Sheriff’s Posse has worked with Safe Harbor and hopes the overflow of gifts help DHR in a way that benefits their needy families.

“We hope this continues for many years to come and the Butler County Sheriff’s Posse hopes that all of the children and families that Safe Harbor helps have a Merry Christmas.”