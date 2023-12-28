June 11, 1940 – Dec. 16, 2023

John Albert Beverly, a resident of Honoraville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the age of 83. Funeral Services were held Thursday, Dec. 21, beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Jerry Hogwood officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until service time. Burial followed in Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery.

John Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Clara Bell Beverly; and sister, Rena Ward (Dale).

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Gloria Whiddon Beverly; children, Linda Beverly Hogwood (Jerry), Thomas (Tommy), and Beverly (Stephanie) all of Honoraville; grandchildren, Channing Beverly (Alana Killough) and Cam Beverly of Honoraville; step-grandchildren, Lisa Duncan (Josh) of Van, Texas, Greg Hogwood of Covington, Ga., and Jason Hogwood (Paula) of Van, Texas; six great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; siblings, Helen Dean (Herbert) of Greenville; David Beverly (Sandra) of Luverne, and Roger Beverly (Janet) of Fischer, Texas; along with numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

John Albert was born on June 11, 1940 in Greenville. Before retiring, he worked as Security Guard at Sister Schubert’s in Luverne, Slack Factory in Luverne, Allied Chemical Seatbelt Division in Greenville, and the City of Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Attn: Gloria Beverly, 4195 Dock Road, Honoraville, Alabama 36042.