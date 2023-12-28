April 7, 1930 – Dec. 16, 2023

Mollie Joyce McLendon, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Dec. 16, 2023 at the age of 93. Funeral Services were held Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church with Bro. John Girley officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until service time. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery.

Mrs. McLendon was preceded in death by her husband, Emory McLendon; her parents, Mose and Mary Eliza Williams; seven sisters; and one brother.

She is survived by her son, Dexter (Janice) McLendon; daughter Sheila (David) Helms; grandchildren, Josh (LeAnn) McLendon, Matthew (Kerissa) Helms, and Jonathan Helms; great grandchildren, Sam Judah, Ann Knox, Mary Lee and Rosemary McLendon; sister-in-law, Jean (Jerry) Parrish; and several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to her care team at Crowne Healthcare and Southern Care Hospice.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.