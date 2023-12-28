Shooter targets 3, kills one

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Edward “Trai” Payne, III, has been arrested for one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The shootings occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the area of Flowers Street and North Conecuh Street in Greenville.

According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, his department received a call of shots fired and upon arrival observed a gunshot victim.

Paramedics also were dispatched and after arrival pronounced the gunshot victim deceased at the scene.

Lovvorn stated, “A second gunshot victim from the same incident was located on Flowers Street not far from the first victim. He was transported to a Montgomery hospital in stable condition.”

An initial report by Lovvorn indicated his department was looking for a person of interest in the shooting.

He added, “Edward “Trai” Payne III (18 years old) should be driving a white Chevrolet Malibu type vehicle. Please notify the Greenville Police Department if you have any information about the shooting or the person of interest. You can contact us at 334-382-7461 or 334-382-9911.

After a brief search Payne was located and interviewed by detectives of the Greenville Police Department.

Lovvorn noted all evidence and witnesses statements indicate that there was only one shooter who targeted three other individuals.

He stated, “Eighteen year old Edward “Trai” Payne, III, has been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Murder and placed in the Butler County Jail.

He added, “I would like to thank the Greenville Police Department’s Investigation Division and Patrol Division for working nonstop on today’s incident to gather evidence and facts in order to identify and arrest this suspect.

“Are prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy and we will continue to work to make sure those responsible are held accountable.”