Nov. 26, 1944 – Dec. 26, 2023

Gerald Wayne Kervin, a lifelong resident of the Industry Community, slipped the bonds of the earth he tilled to enter God’s Kingdom on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 26, 2023.

A farmer for nearly 70 years of many crops such as cotton, peanuts and produce, and livestock, including cattle going back to 4-H show days, ostrich and emu, he grew the passion that pushed him to be the largest tobacco farmer in Alabama.

Born in Industry Nov. 26, 1944 he attended Industry School, where his mother taught, he then graduated in the 1963 class of Georgiana High School. Beyond GHS he attended Auburn University on the W.O. Parmer Scholarship, finishing in June 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business and Economics.

A determined, self-made entrepreneur, he cut pulpwood and worked “the only job [he] ever had” for W.I. Blackmon where, amongst many other tasks, he hauled dirt for construction of the Greenville airport.

He was twice awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer award for Butler County, which put him in running for statewide OYF. In his desire to instill a strong work ethic and the importance of education to area teens, he fed his own desire for knowledge by attending several continuing education classes including attaining a real estate broker license.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby T. Branum, father Purnell, step-father Eddie Dee Branum, and sister, Dorothy June.

He is survived by his son Brian, age 46 (Jamie) Kervin; grandson Oliver Kervin age 8 of Auburn, and Brian’s mother Glenda Lloyd Kervin of McKenzie.

Funeral Services will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, beginning at 11 a.m. with Johnson Funeral Home directing. A burial will follow at Industry Cemetery, Georgiana. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.

There will be a meal held for the family and friends, immediately following the graveside service for Mr. Wayne at Industry School House. You are invited to come join the family to fellowship and share in fond memories.

