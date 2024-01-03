HELLON LORRAINE WHITTINGDON KNOWLES

Sept. 9, 1931 – Dec. 21, 2023

Mrs. Hellon Lorraine Whittington Knowles, 92, a resident of Greenville, died at home. The graveside service was held Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Larry Gaston officiating.

Mrs. Whittington was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Evvie Whittington and brothers, Larry Dale Whittington and Reford Whittington.

She is survived by son, Pat Braggs; daughter, Lorraine Large; sister, Menie Vickery; niece, Kim Lakes; sister-in-law, Marie Whittington; and numerous other family members.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made to the Butler County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonfhal.com