Oct. 8, 1943 – Dec. 22, 2023

Jill Shirley Waller passed away on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at the age of 80.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, beginning at 2 p.m. at Antioch East Baptist Church with Brother Blair McBride officiating.

Jill was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Shirley and Mildred Merrill Shirley.

She is survived by her husband, Elton Daniel Waller; three children, William Conrad Luckie, Jefferey Merrill Luckie (Angie), and Paige Luckie Lindsey (Joey); five grandchildren, Daryll Luckie Mitchell (Tobey), Jherrica Luckie Yelverton (Matt), Chandler Luckie Taylor (David), Terra Whittle Morris (Miles), and Jefferey Alan Lindsey (Haley); seven great grandchildren; seventeen nieces and nephews; sister, Kay Shirley Stone; brother, Leon Merrill Shirley; and sister-in-law, Debra Ann Waller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.