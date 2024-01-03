Nov. 17, 1937 – Dec. 21, 2023

Mrs. Ruby Lucille Faust Stinson, 86, a resident of Red Level, died on Dec. 21, 2023. The funeral service was held Thursday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home. Burial followed at Providence Cemetery. Visitation was from 12-1 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.

Mrs. Stinson was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Stinson; sons, Ricky and Randall Stinson; grandson, Brian Stinson; and parents, James and Nobie Faust.

She is survived by children, Bernice Kilgore of Red Level, Teresa Baker (John) of Red Level, David Stinson (Judy) of Forrest Home, Jerry Stinson of McKenzie, and Gary Stinson of McKenzie; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Dorothy Allen of Cantonment, Fla., and Sybil Harrison of Cottonwood; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

